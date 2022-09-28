Facebook
Vaccinating against monkeypox — at the club
Vaccinating against monkeypox — at the club

Black men who have sex with men are contracting monkeypox at a higher rate than any other group in the United States. But they are among the least likely to be vaccinated. Today, the creative outreach to get at-risk groups vaccinated against monkeypox.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Vaccinating against monkeypox — at the club
Johnny Wilson, an employee with the Mecklenburg County Health Department, pauses for a photo while talking with festival attendees about the monkeypox vaccine. (Logan Cyrus for The Washington Post)

Monkeypox cases might be going down, but there are still at-risk groups. While Black gay men are more likely to get monkeypox than other demographic groups, they’re also less likely to be vaccinated. Johnny Wilson, an employee with a county health department in North Carolina and a Black gay man himself, tried to address this disparity by providing monkeypox vaccines at nightclubs. Reporter Fenit Nirappil on how representation makes a difference when trying to close vaccine gaps.


