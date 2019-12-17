Voices from the war in Afghanistan

People who experienced the war in Afghanistan respond to uncovered documents and secret audio recordings. Juliet Eilperin on the drilling effort dividing an Arctic village. Joanna Slater shares what’s going on with India’s controversial citizenship law.

Veterans respond to the idea that Afghanistan was an empty war

Last week, The Post published The Afghanistan Papers — secret interviews and audio recordings of policymakers talking candidly about the failures of this 18-year-long war. The stories revealed how the Afghanistan war was fought without a strategy and how the American public was misled about the progress on the ground.





Post staffers spoke with veterans and civilians who participated in the war. Some of them say the enemy was never clear, while others describe the lives lost over more than a decade.





“I was like finally, there’s proof that it’s unwinnable, that every report that was being written was a lie,” Army infantryman Jonathan Rosario said.





Big Oil is dividing an Arctic town and imperiling its foundations

The Alaska Native village of Nuiqsut in the North Slope is facing an existential crisis: Oil drilling has brought great prosperity to the village, but this is also one of the fastest-warming places on Earth.





Post national affairs correspondent Juliet Eilperin says this region is now weighing a comfortable present against a frightening future.





Protests in India over a new citizenship law

Last week, India passed a law that makes religion a criterion for nationality for the first time, sparking nationwide protests.





The citizenship measure says that migrants who arrived in the country before 2014 illegally will have an expedited path to citizenship — provided they belong to one of six religions. Islam is not on the list, though the religion is practiced by about 200 million people in India.





Post India Bureau Chief Joanna Slater says protesters are angry about the law and worried this would make Muslims second-class citizens.





