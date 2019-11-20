‘Was there a "quid pro quo"? … The answer is yes.’
Shane Harris unpacks Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s public testimony. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on where he sees the party going. And Michelle Ye Hee Lee explains how merchandise sales have altered the campaign fundraising game.
In this episode
Sondland acknowledges a ‘quid pro quo’ before Congress
During his public impeachment hearing on Wednesday, Ambassador Gordon Sondland told the House Intelligence Committee that Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani sought to condition a White House visit for Ukraine’s president on demands that his country launch investigations into Trump’s political rivals.
“I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo’?” Sondland said in sworn testimony. “With regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”
Intelligence reporter Shane Harris says Sondland’s statement may indicate that he doesn’t intend to be the White House’s “fall guy” in this scandal. “He can see the way people are lining up and taking sides and narratives are changing, and I think he was not going to be taken in by this.”
How the Democratic Party is changing
Ten candidates have qualified to share the stage at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Wednesday for the fifth Democratic presidential debate. It comes less than three months before the first primary votes are cast and less than a year before the general election.
Post Reports’ Martine Powers spoke with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez about the expanding primary field and where he thinks the party is headed.
How merchandise is funding Republicans’ 2020 campaigns
President Trump has altered the way Republican political campaigns do their financing, capitalizing on his easily recognizable merchandise – in the form of red “Make America Great Again” gear – to fill campaign coffers.
“Trump’s swag fundraising is huge,” campaign money reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee says. “It’s a really big part of his small-dollar donor base.”
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.