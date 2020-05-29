‘We woke up to a city of ash’
Anger boils over in Minneapolis in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Understanding what happened in Central Park. And a powerful painting captures another unsettling time in America.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Protests in Minneapolis raged through the night, following the killing of George Floyd. On Friday, the police officer was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
In New York’s Central Park, a white woman called the police on an African American man after he asked her to leash her dog, per park rules. Understanding the fraught dynamic and legacy of calling the cops.
This powerful painting from 1967 captures another unsettling time in America.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.