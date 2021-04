Weighing the risks of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women developed extremely rare cases of blood clots. Health-care reporter Paige Winfield Cunningham explains.

On Sunday, an officer of the Brooklyn Center Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop . Wright was unarmed. Kim Bellware reports that his death has prompted a renewed outcry over police use of force in Minneapolis , where the highly watched murder trial of Derek Chauvin is reaching its close.