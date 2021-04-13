Weighing the risks of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Why the CDC and FDA are recommending a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another police killing in Minnesota. And, remembering DMX.
Weighing the risks of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
More than two dozen states rolled back Johnson & Johnson shots after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged a pause to investigate a possible link to rare blood clots. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women developed extremely rare cases of blood clots. Health-care reporter Paige Winfield Cunningham explains. 

On Sunday, an officer of the Brooklyn Center Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Wright was unarmed. Kim Bellware reports that his death has prompted a renewed outcry over police use of force in Minneapolis, where the highly watched murder trial of Derek Chauvin is reaching its close.

Earl Simmons, the rapper known as DMX, died April 9. Pop culture reporter Bethonie Butler says his contributions to rap and hip-hop are still felt today.
