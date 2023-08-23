What a month of disasters tells us about climate change

A tropical storm in Southern California. Wildfires in Maui. Record-breaking heat in the Midwest. Climate reporter Brianna Sacks unpacks this summer of extreme weather, and what public officials can do to better prepare for future disasters.
Brianna Sacks explains why preparedness is key in vulnerable areas, and why places like California can sometimes get it right while others are still learning. Michelle Boorstein guest hosts.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
A tropical storm in Southern California. Wildfires in Maui. Record-breaking heat in the Midwest. Climate reporter Brianna Sacks unpacks this summer of extreme weather, and what public officials can do to better prepare for future disasters.
Brianna Sacks explains why preparedness is key in vulnerable areas, and why places like California can sometimes get it right while others are still learning. Michelle Boorstein guest hosts.
The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 election cycle is Wednesday, but front-runner Donald Trump won’t be there. In his absence, will another candidate be able to break out from the pack? Maeve Reston joins us to explain.