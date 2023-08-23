What a month of disasters tells us about climate change
What a month of disasters tells us about climate change

A tropical storm in Southern California. Wildfires in Maui. Record-breaking heat in the Midwest. Climate reporter Brianna Sacks unpacks this summer of extreme weather, and what public officials can do to better prepare for future disasters.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
What a month of disasters tells us about climate change
Burned homes and vehicles are seen in a neighborhood destroyed by the wildfires in Maui this month. At least 114 people were killed in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. (Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post)

Brianna Sacks explains why preparedness is key in vulnerable areas, and why places like California can sometimes get it right while others are still learning. Michelle Boorstein guest hosts.

