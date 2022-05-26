Facebook
What comes after the NRA
What comes after the NRA

The NRA faces critics from all sides, with infighting among its executives and, after the Uvalde, Tex., school shooting, renewed pressure from gun control advocates. And then there are the radical gun groups that say the NRA hasn’t gone far enough.

Thursday, May 26, 2022
What comes after the NRA
NRA signage is seen before the National Rifle Association's convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on May 26. (Aaron M. Sprecher/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Tomorrow, the National Rifle Association will kick off its annual meeting. Just a few hours from the site of Tuesday’s school shooting, the convention will feature a 14-acre gun show and headliners including former president Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott (R).


Post national political reporter Isaac Arnsdorf will be there to cover it. And he says the NRA’s place in the gun control landscape is shifting: Mired in internal battles and legal troubles, the organization now has to compete with a handful of even more adamant gun rights groups that are growing in popularity. Today, how the NRA navigates bad press in the wake of mass shootings, and how the American gun culture it helped create has evolved.

'It started in the fourth grade building'

The deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, and what's changed in the years since the massacre in Newtown, Conn.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
'It started in the fourth grade building'
