What comes after the Wagner rebellion in Russia

Servicemen sit in a tank with a flag of the Wagner Group forces in Rostov-on-Don, in southern Russia (AP)

A fast-moving crisis unfolded in Russia over the weekend: A group of mercenary soldiers, known as the Wagner Group, marched toward Moscow, getting within 120 miles of Russia’s capital before abruptly turning back. Although the rebellion was short-lived, it raises serious questions about Vladimir Putin’s grip on Russia and his war effort in Ukraine.





Today, national security reporter Shane Harris explains why Wagner Group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin led the revolt and what it could mean for Putin’s political future.





