What comes next in impeachment

Amber Phillips previews the Senate’s impeachment trial next month. Griff Witte on why red states are choosing to welcome more refugees. And Sarah Hashemi describes the reach of the new “L Word.”

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.

What happens next in the impeachment of President Trump

On Wednesday, President Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House. Next, the Constitution says the Senate has to hold a trial — with senators sitting as jurors, House lawmakers serving as prosecutors and the chief justice of the United States presiding over it.





Senators must take a public vote, and two-thirds of those present must agree on whether to convict the president and remove him from office. But the Constitution doesn’t lay out exactly how to hold a trial.





“The really important stuff — like what witnesses they call, what evidence they introduce, can witnesses be cross-examined or are their depositions taped and then aired in the Senate trial — is totally up in the air,” politics reporter Amber Phillips says. “And it’s up to the senators themselves to decide. That’s where we find ourselves at a political loggerhead.”





More on this topic:





The president’s nativist politics, challenged by a red state

In a move that alarmed refugee advocates, President Trump signed an executive order this fall to give states and cities the authority to veto refugee resettlements.





Advocates worried the move would bolster xenophobic governors and mayors seeking to prove their anti-immigrant credentials by banning new arrivals. This could still happen — but not in Utah. There, a Republican governor who aligns with Trump on most issues has asked the president to send the state more refugees.





“They say it’s good for Utah,” national correspondent Griff Witte says of representatives from both parties in the state. “They say allowing refugees in is something that strengthens bonds within communities.”





More on this topic:





They were here, they were not here, they came back here and they are still queer

Ten years after the finale of “The L Word,” Showtime has revived its groundbreaking hit, rebranding the show as “The L Word: Generation Q” to bring more queerness into the fold.





“ ‘The L Word’ was important because it was the first of what it was,” Washington Post animator Sarah Hashemi says. “They existed and they lived and they happened to be gay — which was very rare for 2004, when it came out.”





More on this topic: