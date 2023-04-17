What DeSantis did at Guantánamo Bay
What DeSantis did at Guantánamo Bay

When Ron DeSantis first ran for governor in Florida in 2018, a campaign ad boasted that he “dealt with terrorists in Guantánamo Bay.” Today on "Post Reports," our reporter digs in on everything we can learn about that time.

Monday, April 17, 2023
What DeSantis did at Guantánamo Bay
What DeSantis did at Guantánamo BayU.S. military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison at the Guantánamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba in this June 27, 2006, photo reviewed by a Defense Department official. (Brennan Linsley/AP)

Florida governor and potential 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis is in the news a lot. But little is known about his time serving as a Navy lawyer at Guantánamo Bay.


Today on “Post Reports,” political investigative reporter Michael Kranish tells us everything he could learn about a pivotal and violent year at the prison, and DeSantis’s role during it.

