What DeSantis did at Guantánamo Bay

U.S. military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison at the Guantánamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba in this June 27, 2006, photo reviewed by a Defense Department official. (Brennan Linsley/AP)

Florida governor and potential 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis is in the news a lot. But little is known about his time serving as a Navy lawyer at Guantánamo Bay.





Today on “Post Reports,” political investigative reporter Michael Kranish tells us everything he could learn about a pivotal and violent year at the prison, and DeSantis’s role during it.