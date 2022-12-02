Facebook
What drug overdoses did to my hometown
What drug overdoses did to my hometown

Every time producer Jordan-Marie Smith would visit her hometown, it seemed as if another person she knew from high school had died of a drug overdose. She went back home to investigate, along with reporter Lenny Bernstein.

Friday, December 2, 2022
What drug overdoses did to my hometown
What drug overdoses did to my hometownFrom left, Nixon Floyd, Richardson Sells, Cole Thomason and Alex Laughinghouse in 2012, on the day of their senior prom. Of those pictured, only Thomason is still alive. (Family photo)

Post Reports producer Jordan-Marie Smith always thought of her hometown of Greenville, N.C., as a nice place to grow up. A small city about halfway between Raleigh and the Outer Banks, it was home to a university, beautiful walking trails and lots of local businesses. 


But then she started hearing about the drug overdoses. 


Every time Jordan-Marie returned home to visit, it seemed as if another one of her high school classmates had died. She started making calls early this year and quickly learned of at least 16 young people who had died of drug overdoses. The group was connected by childhood friendships, a middle school basketball team and a high school. 


In a personal story about how a community moves through – and tries to recover from – a string of tragic drug deaths, Jordan-Marie and health reporter Leonard Bernstein connect Greenville to the national drug epidemic.


You can read more about Greenville here and watch a video about the toll of drug deaths on a parent and a teacher here

