What happened to Kevin McCarthy?

Who will be the new speaker of the House? Republican leader Kevin McCarthy struggles to whip up the votes.
The House met for the first day of the 118th Congress on Tuesday to swear in members and elect a speaker for the new Republican majority.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) needs 218 votes to become the speaker of the House; he can afford to lose only four GOP votes. While an overwhelming number of Republicans want McCarthy to be speaker, several have remained firm in their opposition to his bid.
Political reporter Aaron Blake walks us through the drama leading up to and during the vote for speaker - and he details the long road ahead for McCarthy.
