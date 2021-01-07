What happens after an insurrection?

A bust of President Zachary Taylor is seenwith blood smeared on it after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)
Lawmakers, rattled and angry, reconvened to certify election results after an angry pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Seung Min Kim reports on the very public schism laid bare in the Republican Party.
National security reporter Shane Harris on the massive failure of law enforcement to protect the building.
Michael Brice-Saddler on the stark contrast between policing of predominantly White rioters at the Capitol and the Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating last year. The comparison reveals a case of privilege, Brice-Saddler says.
Wednesday, January 6, 2021