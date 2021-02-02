What happens after Myanmar’s coup?

Soldiers keep watch at a guesthouse, where members of parliament reside, in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on Tuesday, as the party of toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi demanded her immediate release after a military coup. (Photo by AFP/Getty Images)
Reporters Shibani Mahtani and Anne Gearan contextualize the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in Myanmar.
Foreign correspondent Amanda Coletta reports on Canada’s efforts to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness.
Join the “Presidential” virtual trivia night, hosted by Lillian Cunningham. It takes place at 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday, Feb. 15. Register here: https://bit.ly/2YwuEWy
Previous Episode
Former president Donald Trump plans his impeachment defense. Why a new vaccine could be a game-changer. And, the owl pellet economy.
Monday, February 1, 2021