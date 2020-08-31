What happens when federal workers get political

Understanding the Hatch Act and the uneven way it’s being enforced. What we know about Stephen K. Bannon’s arrest. And remembering actor Chadwick Boseman.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts

In this episode

As Trump appointees flout the Hatch Act, civil servants who get caught get punished.

Steve Bannon has been charged with defrauding donors in a private effort to raise money for Trump’s border wall.

Chadwick Boseman praised student protesters in his 2018 commencement speech at Howard University. Watch the video.

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts