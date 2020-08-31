What happens when federal workers get political
Understanding the Hatch Act and the uneven way it’s being enforced. What we know about Stephen K. Bannon’s arrest. And remembering actor Chadwick Boseman.
In this episode
As Trump appointees flout the Hatch Act, civil servants who get caught get punished.
Steve Bannon has been charged with defrauding donors in a private effort to raise money for Trump’s border wall.
Chadwick Boseman praised student protesters in his 2018 commencement speech at Howard University. Watch the video.
