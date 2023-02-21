‘What if Yale finds out?’
'What if Yale finds out?'

“Post Reports” looks at why students were asked to leave Yale University while they were having mental health crises.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
'What if Yale finds out?'
A woman walks on Yale University's campus in New Haven, Conn., in August 2021. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Nicolette Mántica was having a tough time at Yale. At the end of her freshman year, she started struggling with her mental health. She eventually was taken to a hospital for help. While there, college officials gave her no other choice but to withdraw, she said, and she went back to her home in rural Georgia.


Reporter William Wan talked to Nicolette and other students about their similar experiences with the prestigious university after they sought help for suicidal ideation or other mental health crises. 


Wan also looked into how Yale’s policies changed recently and what students – both current and former – think of the changes.

