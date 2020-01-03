What Iran’s ‘severe revenge’ vow means for the U.S.

Missy Ryan examines the fallout of a U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Plus, Sebastian Smee describes the stunning photo that changed how we see our planet.

The death of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani

Iran is promising “severe revenge” on the United States after a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian military figure near the Baghdad airport.





The attack on Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, followed a week of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Missy Ryan explains the significance of Soleimani’s death and details the turbulent events leading up to the airstrike.





“His death is just a massive earthquake for the region and for America’s relationship with the Middle East,” Ryan says.





‘We’d spent all this time studying the moon. … What we were doing was discovering the Earth.’

The photo of Neil Armstrong taking man’s first steps on the moon is among the most famous images from the Apollo 11 mission.





But Post art critic Sebastian Smee says it isn’t the most powerful image taken in space. That was a photo shot one year earlier on the Apollo 8 mission — one that showed Earth from far away.





Smee first brought this story to Post Reports in July.





