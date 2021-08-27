What is ISIS-K?

A Taliban fighter stands Aug. 27 near the site of the Kabul bombing that killed scores the day before. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)
A bombing outside the Kabul airport Thursday left more than a hundred people dead, including civilians and U.S. service members. Military reporter Dan Lamothe says the attack was “a nightmare scenario” for the United States, making the mission to evacuate Afghans and U.S. personnel much more difficult.
Journalist and Fulbright scholar Nasrin Nawa’s flight left Kabul right before the capital fell to the Taliban. In an op-ed she wrote for The Post, Nawa says her parents and sister tried to follow her but didn’t make it out.
