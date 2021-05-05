What it takes to police the police

The Justice Department is investigating police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville for misconduct. If they are in violation, what can the feds really do? And two new airlines hope to get Americans flying again.
What it takes to police the police
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department is opening civil investigations into the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Minneapolis Police Department. (Mandel Ngan/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Justice Department probes will investigate police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville. Georgetown Law professor Christy Lopez has firsthand knowledge of what that kind of investigation can really accomplish. 

It’s been 14 years since a new airline has launched in the United States, and many have failed since then. Lee Powell reports on two entrepreneurs trying to beat the odds.

