What Mueller’s testimony will add to our knowledge of the investigation: Probably not much

Rosalind Helderman previews Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday. Todd Frankel on the dangers of home elevators. Plus, Dan Zak talks to an evangelical Christian climate scientist.

Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.

Robert Mueller to testify before Congress

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is set to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for three hours Wednesday — a hearing that aims to focus on the question of whether the president obstructed justice. Mueller will also spend two hours before the House Intelligence Committee answering questions about Russia’s election interference.





Post investigative reporter Rosalind S. Helderman says the back-to-back hearings could be the last public word from the investigator, whose two-year tenure was marked by long silences and fevered speculation about his work.





More on this topic:





A push to make home elevators safer for children

They had been at their grandparents’ house in Little Rock less than 10 minutes when 2-year-old Fletcher Hartz started crying.





His mother, Nicole Hartz, followed his cries. She found him trapped behind a door housing an in-home elevator. She didn’t panic. At that point, he wasn’t hurt. “It’s going to be okay,” she recalled telling him that day in February 2017.





But she didn’t know what many in the elevator industry had known for more than 70 years — that children caught between the doors had been killed and injured before, crushed by moving elevators when their tiny bodies collided with the door frame above or fell into the elevator shaft below.





Todd C. Frankel , an enterprise reporter for The Post’s financial desk, says the Consumer Product Safety Commission is having a hard time getting elevator companies to do anything about it.





More on this topic:





A leading climate scientist, and an evangelical Christian

Katherine Hayhoe is an evangelical Christian who lives in Lubbock, Tex., and is married to a pastor. She is also a leading climate scientist and one of the authors of the National Climate Assessment.





Post Style reporter Dan Zak says Hayhoe has been using her unique position to try to reach people who other scientists have failed to convince of the science on climate change.





More on this topic: