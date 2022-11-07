Facebook
What Musk’s Twitter chaos means for Election Day
What Musk’s Twitter chaos means for Election Day

Elon Musk has made his mark on Twitter, but after he laid off thousands of employees, some are warning that the social network is ill-prepared to combat misinformation on Election Day.

Monday, November 7, 2022
What Musk’s Twitter chaos means for Election Day
A Twitter headquarters sign in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

As the new owner of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has fundamentally changed the company by laying off thousands of employees. Now, experts, politicians and others are concerned that Musk’s recent moves have weakened the company’s ability to combat misinformation surrounding Tuesday’s midterm elections. 


Technology news analysis writer Will Oremus joins us today to discuss how Twitter with Musk at its helm is preparing for Election Day.



