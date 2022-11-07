What Musk’s Twitter chaos means for Election Day

Elon Musk has made his mark on Twitter, but after he laid off thousands of employees, some are warning that the social network is ill-prepared to combat misinformation on Election Day.
As the new owner of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has fundamentally changed the company by laying off thousands of employees. Now, experts, politicians and others are concerned that Musk’s recent moves have weakened the company’s ability to combat misinformation surrounding Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Technology news analysis writer Will Oremus joins us today to discuss how Twitter with Musk at its helm is preparing for Election Day.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
Elon Musk has made his mark on Twitter, but after he laid off thousands of employees, some are warning that the social network is ill-prepared to combat misinformation on Election Day.
As the new owner of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has fundamentally changed the company by laying off thousands of employees. Now, experts, politicians and others are concerned that Musk’s recent moves have weakened the company’s ability to combat misinformation surrounding Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Technology news analysis writer Will Oremus joins us today to discuss how Twitter with Musk at its helm is preparing for Election Day.
For many of us here in the U.S., today marks the end of Daylight Saving Time - the day when we “fall back” an hour to Standard Time. But changing the clocks is divisive - and in Congress there’s even a stalled effort to stop it.