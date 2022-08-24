What really happened as the U.S. left Afghanistan

Today on “Post Reports,” we’re piecing together the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago, and what happened right before a deadly blast at Kabul airport from the perspective of U.S. troops who were there.
In the last days of the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber set off a blast at Kabul airport. It killed an estimated 170 Afghans and more than a dozen U.S. troops. Today, one year after the withdrawal, Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe takes a closer look at the days leading up to that devastating blast and what happened in its aftermath.
From a Marine in a scout-sniper team, to the top military commander who planned and directed the operation, today’s episode shares the stories of the U.S. service members who lived through the violent evacuation process. Some of these never-before-heard accounts offer a different and more nuanced picture than the story the U.S. government tells.
