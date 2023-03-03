What really happens to your donated clothes
If you’re gearing up to clean out your closet this spring, you might be wondering: Where can I donate all these clothes? And: What actually happens to these clothes after I donate them? The Washington Post’s climate solutions team has some answers.

Friday, March 3, 2023
What really happens to your donated clothesVolunteers collect items donated for the victims of the Turkish and Syrian earthquake at a firehouse on Feb. 11 in Paterson, N.J. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

From Goodwill to disaster-relief efforts to those big metal donation boxes on street corners, there are a lot of options for where to give those clothes you just don’t wear anymore. But whether those old t-shirts ever find new, good homes is a more complicated story. 


Allyson Chiu, a climate solutions reporter for The Post, breaks down where donated clothes end up and offers some advice about what to watch out for as you consolidate your closet.

