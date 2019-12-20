What sex trafficking in the U.S. actually looks like
Jessica Contrera unpacks a legal case challenging how courts understand sexual violence. And Moriah Balingit describes the plight of educators using the impeachment trial to teach history in real time.
In this episode
He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police say, one of them killed him.
Chrystul Kizer met 33-year-old Randy Volar when she was a teenager. He sexually abused her and about a dozen other underage black girls, allegedly filming the assaults and grooming them for sex trafficking.
That’s until he was arrested in 2018, then released without bail to roam free for more than three months — before Kizer killed him. Now, she’s charged with arson and first-degree intentional homicide, an offense that carries a mandatory life sentence in her home state of Wisconsin.
Kizer’s attorneys argue that Volar sex-trafficked her, which led her to kill. And as the country reexamines what it means to be a victim and survivor of sexual violence under the umbrella of #MeToo, it’s also beginning to look more closely at cases such as Kizer’s.
“She was a victim, and she’s not the first victim of sex trafficking to try and defend herself and end up murdering someone,” enterprise reporter Jessica Contrera says. “All of them were kids when it happened, but the fact that they were victimized or the fact that the person they killed was a known pedophile or a known abuser — today, those cases are being reexamined.”
- He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him.
- Cyntoia Brown, sentenced to life for killing a man when she was a teen, is released from prison
Deciding the president’s fate — in the classroom
As impeachment unfolds, educators across the country are seizing on the opportunity to teach students — in real time — about the rule of law, checks and balances, and leadership, connecting textbook government lessons to events chronicled by news outlets.
“The students of today are the members of Congress of tomorrow,” says education reporter Moriah Balingit, who remembers obsessing over President Bill Clinton’s impeachment when she was in middle school. “So the way that they process this, it’s going to shape their view. But it could also shape our lives.”
