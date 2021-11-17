Facebook
What Sinema wants
What Sinema wants

Sen. Joe Manchin gets all the attention. But Sen. Kyrsten Sinema could be an even bigger obstacle for Democrats’ spending plans. Today on “Post Reports,” we ask what she wants and how she got here.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
What Sinema wants
What Sinema wantsSen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) speaks at the ceremony where President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) has been throwing a wrench in the plans of her own party. The Arizona lawmaker has stalled her votes on major legislative plans including raising the minimum wage and increasing drug prices. But her agenda isn’t explicitly clear, and she’s doing deals behind closed doors, angering her colleagues and her constituents. 


Congressional reporter Mike DeBonis reports on Sinema’s political trajectory and what we can glean from it about what her motivations are.


