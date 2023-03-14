What teachers won’t teach anymore
Teachers across the nation are changing how they teach in response to state laws, administrative decrees and parental pressure. Today on “Post Reports,” we explore three examples of things teachers are cutting from their lesson plans.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023
What teachers won’t teach anymoreWritings by Christopher Columbus and Mary Wollstonecraft and a police data set are among materials teachers have cut from their lesson plans. (Michael Robinson Chávez/The Washington Post; Hannah Natanson/The Washington Post; Bing Guan/Reuters)

School districts and teachers are grappling with how to teach race, racism, U.S. history, sexual orientation and gender. 


These fights are happening in school board meetings, local town halls and on the campaign trail. A growing parental rights movement is fighting for greater control over what schools teach and the books available to students in school libraries and classrooms. At least 64 state laws have already reshaped what students can learn and do at school, and this fight is likely to be a main talking point ahead of the 2024 presidential election.


Education reporter Hannah Natanson talked to teachers across the country to hear how and why their lesson plans were changing. Here’s what she found.

