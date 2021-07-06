What the delta variant means for you

How the highly contagious delta variant is affecting the fight against the coronavirus. Plus, Nikole Hannah-Jones's fight for tenure and what it's like to be Black in higher education.
What the delta variant means for you
Health workers dressed conduct COVID-19 testing in Sydney, Australia. (Bianca De Marchi/AFP/Getty Images)
A mutated, more transmissible form of the coronavirus called the delta variant is forcing countries to go back into lockdown and areas of the United States to reinstate mask mandates. Fenit Nirappil reports on what’s known so far about this new variant and how it could affect the United States.

On Tuesday, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced she would accept a faculty position at Howard University, following a controversy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill over whether to offer her tenure. Producer Jordan-Marie Smith spoke to higher ed reporter Nick Anderson and Black professors about what it’s like to be Black in higher education.
