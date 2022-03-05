Facebook
What ‘the Roger Stone tapes’ reveal about Jan. 6
What 'the Roger Stone tapes' reveal about Jan. 6

A team of Danish filmmakers spent more than two years following Trump confidant and adviser Roger Stone. Their footage — and an investigation from The Washington Post — shed new light on Stone’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Saturday, March 5, 2022
What ‘the Roger Stone tapes’ reveal about Jan. 6
Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to Donald Trump, arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a deposition in December with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. (Bloomberg News)

As a mob ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s longtime political adviser, hurried to pack a suitcase inside his suite at downtown Washington's Willard hotel. Before leaving the city on a private jet, he told an aide he feared prosecution by the incoming attorney general, Merrick Garland. “He is not a friend,” Stone said.


On today’s special episode of Post Reports, how two documentary makers gained extraordinary access to a member of Trump’s inner circle — and what their footage reveals about the campaign to overturn the 2020 election.


Their footage, along with other reporting by The Post, provides the most comprehensive account to date of Stone’s involvement in the former president’s effort to overturn the election and the Jan. 6 insurrection.


For months, he coordinated with far-right leaders and urged allies to join the “Stop the Steal” movement. When it all fell apart, he lobbied the former president for a pardon for himself and “the entire MAGA movement,” up until the day Trump left office.


Their film, “A Storm Foretold,” is expected to come out later this year. You can watch excerpts here. 

