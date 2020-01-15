What’s next in impeachment

Rosalind S. Helderman explains what’s happening with impeachment — and the new documents made public by House Democrats. Robert Costa on Bernie Sanders and the candidate’s quiet rise in Iowa. And a new contract for the WNBA.

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.

Impeachment complicated by revealing new documents

On the eve of the Senate impeachment trial, House Democrats released documents that — among other things — appeared to show Ukraine’s top prosecutor offering an associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani damaging information related to former vice president Joe Biden, on the condition that the president recall the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.





“I don’t know that there is any one document amongst this batch that shows in a new and clear way exactly what the president did,” political reporter Rosalind S. Helderman says. “But they certainly add to the overall picture — every little building block that shows you what the president and his people were up to.”





More on this topic:





Bernie Sanders makes inroads in Iowa

Just weeks out from the year’s first primary contest, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is making a strong showing in Iowa. The senator remains competitive in the early caucus state despite charges of sexism leveled at his campaign.





National politics reporter Robert Costa breaks down the campaign’s strategy and how it has shifted since 2016.





More on this topic:





A landmark deal for the WNBA

The WNBA and its players’ union announced this week that they’ve reached a labor agreement under which the average compensation for WNBA players will exceed six figures for the first time.





The deal also includes drastic improvement in maternity and child-care benefits, enhanced travel standards and an avenue to equitable revenue sharing –– positions the WNBA has demanded as a progressive leader and model for female athletes around the world.





Ava Wallace covers the WNBA, as well as college sports for The Post.





More on this topic: