What to expect in Georgia’s runoff election
For the fifth time in two years, Georgians will cast a ballot for or against Raphael G. Warnock, and despite Democratic control of the Senate, the stakes of this race for both parties are big.

Monday, December 5, 2022
Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) is in the middle of his fifth race for the U.S. Senate in two years. After flipping his seat in 2021, Democrats and Warnock are hoping they’ll be able to protect it from Republican Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia. 


Even though Democrats secured control of the Senate in November’s midterm election, reporter Sabrina Rodriguez says that both parties still see much to gain from winning. She joins “Post Reports” today to explain the dynamics of the race and what to expect on Election Day.


For the fifth time in two years, Georgians will cast a ballot for or against Raphael G. Warnock, and despite Democratic control of the Senate, the stakes of this race for both parties are big.

Monday, December 5, 2022
