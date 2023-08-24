What to know about covid-19 this fall

Stickers to be handed out to people who receive their covid-19 vaccine in Maryland. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

As summer comes to a close, many people have started to see a bump in covid-19 cases among their family and friends. A new variant causing an uptick in hospitalizations and other illnesses like the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the horizon.





Health reporter Fenit Nirappil discusses the latest on vaccine recommendations and how to protect ourselves and those most at risk.