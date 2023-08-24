What to know about covid-19 this fall
What to know about covid-19 this fall

Today, what to know about covid boosters, the new variant and how to protect those most at risk this fall.

Thursday, August 24, 2023
What to know about covid-19 this fall
Loading...
What to know about covid-19 this fallStickers to be handed out to people who receive their covid-19 vaccine in Maryland. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

As summer comes to a close, many people have started to see a bump in covid-19 cases among their family and friends. A new variant causing an uptick in hospitalizations and other illnesses like the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the horizon. 


Health reporter Fenit Nirappil discusses the latest on vaccine recommendations and how to protect ourselves and those most at risk.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

What to know about covid-19 this fall
What to know about covid-19 this fall

Today, what to know about covid boosters, the new variant and how to protect those most at risk this fall.

Thursday, August 24, 2023
What to know about covid-19 this fall
Loading...
What to know about covid-19 this fallStickers to be handed out to people who receive their covid-19 vaccine in Maryland. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

As summer comes to a close, many people have started to see a bump in covid-19 cases among their family and friends. A new variant causing an uptick in hospitalizations and other illnesses like the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the horizon. 


Health reporter Fenit Nirappil discusses the latest on vaccine recommendations and how to protect ourselves and those most at risk.

Previous Episode
What a month of disasters tells us about climate change

A tropical storm in Southern California. Wildfires in Maui. Record-breaking heat in the Midwest. Climate reporter Brianna Sacks unpacks this summer of extreme weather, and what public officials can do to better prepare for future disasters.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
What a month of disasters tells us about climate change
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel