What Ukrainian refugees were promised

Ukrainians, mainly women and children, pass through the Przemysl train station in Poland on April 9 after fleeing war-torn Ukraine. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

It’s been 300 days since the start of the war in Ukraine. And since that war began, millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes to seek safety in Western Europe.





Back in March, the leaders of European Union countries pledged to help Ukrainians by enacting their Temporary Protection Directive for the first time. This gave refugees access to housing, health care, education and the labor markets of the countries they arrived in.





But temporary protection has been far from a golden ticket.





Today on “Post Reports,” we hear from producer Rennie Svirnovskiy about how refugees have fared at a transit center on Ukraine’s border with Poland. And we hear from Rick Noack about why many Ukrainian refugees scattered across Europe are still waiting for the help they were promised.