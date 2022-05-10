Facebook
What we can learn from vaccinated covid deaths
What we can learn from vaccinated covid deaths

Nearly 1 million people in the United States have died of covid-19, and the toll is growing among vaccinated people as the virus gets harder and harder to dodge. Today on Post Reports, what we can learn from looking at vaccinated deaths.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
What we can learn from vaccinated covid deaths
Arianne Bennett is overcome with emotion before getting a coronavirus vaccine booster shot at a pharmacy near her Adams Morgan residence. Arianne's husband, Scott Bennett, died of covid-19 in January. He had been fully vaccinated and boosted. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated people made up a shocking 42 percent of covid deaths in January and February during the peak of the omicron surge, compared with 23 percent during delta’s surge in September. Vaccines are still highly effective at preventing illness and death. But as more and more highly contagious variants arise, it becomes harder for elderly people, the immunocompromised and those whose vaccines are wearing off to avoid infection.


Health reporter Fenit Nirappil wanted to dispel the myth that only unvaccinated people are dying of covid — and he wanted to put names and faces to some of the hundreds of thousands of people who died this past winter. Today on Post Reports, a look at what happened during the winter surge, and what we can learn from it as the virus continues to mutate.

