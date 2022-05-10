What we can learn from vaccinated covid deaths

Arianne Bennett is overcome with emotion before getting a coronavirus vaccine booster shot at a pharmacy near her Adams Morgan residence. Arianne’s husband, Scott Bennett, died of covid-19 in January. He had been fully vaccinated and boosted. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated people made up a shocking 42 percent of covid deaths in January and February during the peak of the omicron surge, compared with 23 percent during delta’s surge in September. Vaccines are still highly effective at preventing illness and death. But as more and more highly contagious variants arise, it becomes harder for elderly people, the immunocompromised and those whose vaccines are wearing off to avoid infection.





Health reporter Fenit Nirappil wanted to dispel the myth that only unvaccinated people are dying of covid — and he wanted to put names and faces to some of the hundreds of thousands of people who died this past winter. Today on Post Reports, a look at what happened during the winter surge, and what we can learn from it as the virus continues to mutate.