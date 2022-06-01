What went wrong in Uvalde

In the days since a shooter killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, new and horrifying details about the timeline of events keep emerging. We now know that the gunman was able to walk into the school unimpeded. We know that children called 911 from within classrooms pleading for help. But we still don’t know exactly why it took so long for authorities to stop the gunman.





Silvia Foster-Frau reports on what happened during a devastating 90-minute window.