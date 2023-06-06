What you need to know about the GOP presidential race
We’re more than a year away from the 2024 presidential election and there are already 12 Republican candidates. The question, as it’s been since 2016: Can anyone beat Trump?

Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Guests listen as Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks during his "Our Great American Comeback" tour stop in Salem, N.H., on June 1. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Michael Scherer is a national political reporter for The Post. He says even though 2024 is a ways away, this is still a pivotal time. Large donors are figuring out who to back and candidates are trying to make themselves stand out in a crowded field. 


Today, Scherer will tell you all you need to know at this point in the GOP race. Who are the candidates? What are they promising? And is any of it enough to unseat the front-running Trump?



