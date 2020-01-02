What’s in and out for 2020
The Washington Post’s annual guide to what’s out from 2019 and what’s in for 2020. And, how gender bias in science also affects lab rats.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
The List: 2020
Every year, the Style section reflects on what will be popular this coming year and what won’t. This year is no different, with a list by Elahe Izadi and Sonia Rao, two pop culture writers from The Post.
The gender gap … in lab rats
For decades, researchers have mostly used male lab rats in animal research, even when studying diseases that are more prevalent in women. As Post science reporter Sarah Kaplan first explained in June, this bears consequences for human women, including medicines not working as well and worse outcomes from certain diseases.
