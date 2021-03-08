What’s in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) leaves the chamber just after the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Economic policy reporter Rachel Siegel lays out what made it into the Senate’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, what didn’t, and how soon Americans could be receiving financial relief.
Joby Warrick covers national security and weapons proliferation for The Post. In his latest book, “Red Line,” he looks at how a spy working for Syria’s chemical weapons program ended up delivering secrets to the CIA.
Meghan and Harry sat down for a blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday on CBS. The Post’s Jennifer Hassan reports that this isn’t the first time British royals or British tabloids have been accused of racism and sexism.
The future of voting rights — in state legislatures across the country and before the Supreme Court.
Friday, March 5, 2021