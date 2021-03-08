What’s in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill

What’s in the coronavirus relief bill — and what’s not. The story of a Syrian spy. And the royal fallout from that Oprah interview.
What’s in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) leaves the chamber just after the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Joby Warrick covers national security and weapons proliferation for The Post. In his latest book, “Red Line,” he looks at how a spy working for Syria’s chemical weapons program ended up delivering secrets to the CIA.

Meghan and Harry sat down for a blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday on CBS. The Post’s Jennifer Hassan reports that this isn’t the first time British royals or British tabloids have been accused of racism and sexism.
