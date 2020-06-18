What’s next for the ‘dreamers’?

The Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to end the DACA program — but what’s next for undocumented “dreamers”? And a new online radio station for people isolated in nursing homes — where they’re the DJs.
Supreme Court rules against the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, a win for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

