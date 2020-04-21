What’s slowing down coronavirus testing

Juliet Eilperin explains the delays in widespread testing. Young people aren’t as vulnerable to the coronavirus, but the crisis is affirming their political beliefs, Hannah Knowles reports. And Michelle Lee on campaign fundraising in a pandemic.

Generation Z is fed up with the status quo. Coronavirus could affirm their beliefs.

Joe Biden posted the biggest monthly fundraising haul of his campaign in March. Will the pandemic slow him down?

Follow the Post's live coronavirus coverage here
