What’s up with the Postal Service?
How delays and a partisan battle over funding the U.S. Postal Service may affect the election. Latino voters in Arizona may hold the key for a Democratic win there. And, a climate solution for America’s hottest cities.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Trump says the Postal Service needs money for mail-in voting but he’ll keep blocking funding.
Latinos transformed Arizona. Do campaigns see them?
How America’s hottest city will survive climate change.
