When gun laws fail to stop a mass shooting

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan speaks at a news conference Friday after a mass shooting at a FedEx facility. (Jeff Dean/AFP)
Police say existing gun laws should have prevented a mass shooting in Indiana last week. Instead, the shooter was able to legally purchase firearms. Paulina Firozi reports.
In Northern Ireland, Protestant unionists and Catholic nationalists have faced off in riots fueled by anger over Brexit trade deals. Amanda Ferguson reports from Belfast on some of the worst violence in Northern Ireland in more than a decade.
Protests continue in the Minneapolis area after the police killing of Daunte Wright. And the defense rests in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.
Friday, April 16, 2021