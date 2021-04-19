When gun laws fail to stop a mass shooting

How Indiana gun laws failed to prevent a mass shooting last week. And conflicting views on Brexit spur violence in Northern Ireland.
When gun laws fail to stop a mass shooting
FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan speaks at a news conference Friday after a mass shooting at a FedEx facility. (Jeff Dean/AFP)
Police say existing gun laws should have prevented a mass shooting in Indiana last week. Instead, the shooter was able to legally purchase firearms. Paulina Firozi reports. 

In Northern Ireland, Protestant unionists and Catholic nationalists have faced off in riots fueled by anger over Brexit trade deals. Amanda Ferguson reports from Belfast on some of the worst violence in Northern Ireland in more than a decade.
