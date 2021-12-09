When is it self-defense?

What self-defense means in a country deeply divided over gun rights and race. And a story that shows the stakes of disappearing local news – about an Alaska community where climate change is costing them their school.
After the high-profile trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery – we wanted to unpack the legal questions with Post columnist and Georgetown law professor Paul Butler and talk about what self-defense looks like in a country with gun rights, stand-your-ground laws and deep racial divides.
In a remote town in western Alaska, climate change has become a daily reality: Thanks to erosion, the community’s only school sits just feet from a crumbling riverbank. But the state won’t pay to replace it until it falls in. Greg Kim reports from Alaska’s radio station KYUK as part of a Washington Post project on vital stories out of America's news deserts.
Earlier this year, Joe Biden ended the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy — but a court has now reinstated it. Today, what that means for asylum seekers, who are forced to wait in Mexico for their immigration proceedings.