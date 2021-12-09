Facebook
When is it self-defense?
When is it self-defense?

What self-defense means in a country deeply divided over gun rights and race. And a story that shows the stakes of disappearing local news – about an Alaska community where climate change is costing them their school.

Thursday, December 9, 2021
When is it self-defense?Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial in November in Kenosha, Wis. (Sean Krajacic/ Pool/Reuters)

After the high-profile trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery – we wanted to unpack the legal questions with Post columnist and Georgetown law professor Paul Butler and talk about what self-defense looks like in a country with gun rights, stand-your-ground laws and deep racial divides. 


In a remote town in western Alaska, climate change has become a daily reality: Thanks to erosion, the community’s only school sits just feet from a crumbling riverbank. But the state won’t pay to replace it until it falls in. Greg Kim reports from Alaska’s radio station KYUK as part of a Washington Post project on vital stories out of America's news deserts.

Previous Episode
Biden ended “Remain in Mexico.” Now it’s back.

Earlier this year, Joe Biden ended the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy — but a court has now reinstated it. Today, what that means for asylum seekers, who are forced to wait in Mexico for their immigration proceedings.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Biden ended “Remain in Mexico.” Now it’s back.
