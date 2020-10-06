When serving the president means risking covid-19

National features reporter Jada Yuan reports that as the number of people testing positive for coronavirus at the White House increases, there is growing concern that residential workers are being put at risk.
The Ladybird Diner in Lawrence, Kan., has been feeding hungry people since it had to close its doors in March. Now, reporter Annie Gowen explains, the owner is facing a choice: She can reopen, but what will happen to the hungry people if she does?
In 2016, only 22 percent of eligible players in the NBA voted in the election. Sports reporter Candace Buckner reports on how the push across the league to get people to the polls this November started with the players themselves.
The White House sends mixed messages about Trump’s condition as at least a dozen people in Trump’s inner circle have tested positive for the coronavirus. The quiet resistance of U.S. postal workers. And the importance of slow science.
Monday, October 5, 2020