When serving the president means risking covid-19

How the White House residence staff is responding to the hot spot in their workplace. The owner of a Kansas diner weighs whether to reopen or keep feeding people in need. And the NBA’s push to get out the vote.
National features reporter Jada Yuan reports that as the number of people testing positive for coronavirus at the White House increases, there is growing concern that residential workers are being put at risk

The Ladybird Diner in Lawrence, Kan., has been feeding hungry people since it had to close its doors in March. Now, reporter Annie Gowen explains, the owner is facing a choice: She can reopen, but what will happen to the hungry people if she does?

In 2016, only 22 percent of eligible players in the NBA voted in the election. Sports reporter Candace Buckner reports on how the push across the league to get people to the polls this November started with the players themselves
