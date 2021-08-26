Who decides who gets evicted?

Shea Mills goes over her eviction paperwork in her apartment in Biloxi, Miss. (Emily Kask for The Washington Post)
A federal ban on evictions has been in place in one form or another since the beginning of the pandemic. But after spending a day in an eviction court in Mississippi, reporter Marissa Lang found it’s often left up to individual judges whether to enforce it.
“So many of these cases are judge dependent, the outcome really varies, not just county by county, but judge by judge,” Lang said. She followed a woman facing eviction — and spoke to the judge who decided her fate.
