Who gets to stop thinking about the pandemic

Commuters wear masks while riding on New York's subway system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that is expected to ease the nationwide mask mandate for public transit next month. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

It’s been two years since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Today on Post Reports, we take stock of how far we’ve come … and how far we still have to go.





For many around the country, the pandemic is starting to feel like a thing of the past. In red and blue states alike, masks are coming off and vaccine requirements are relaxing. But for some — including the immunocompromised and parents of young kids — the pandemic is far from over.





Health reporter Fenit Nirappil explains what it means for the virus to become endemic, and how the United States is looking to return to normalcy after two years of covid-19 mitigation efforts.





Meanwhile, potentially hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing symptoms of long covid, months — or even years — after they were first exposed. And as the world tries to move on, they’re trying not to fall through the gaps in the social safety net.





Business reporter Chris Rowland talks about the covid “long-haulers” struggling to get the disability benefits they — and their doctors — think they’re due.