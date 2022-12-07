Who is Kevin McCarthy?

Republican Kevin McCarthy is on the verge of becoming the next speaker of the House. But how did a once-moderate Californian climb to the top of the GOP’s ranks and thrive in the Trump era? Michael Kranish joins us to explain.
Republican Kevin McCarthy wants to be the next speaker of the House, but first he’ll need to secure 218 votes, which constitutes a majority in the House. Despite winning a majority in the midterm elections, Republicans have felt deflated by an election cycle many hoped would be a “red wave,” and some are now saying they won’t endorse McCarthy’s bid for speaker.
But this isn’t the first time McCarthy has found himself on fragile footing within his own party. Once a moderate from California, McCarthy remade himself during the Trump administration into one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters – even supporting the president’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Political investigative reporter Michael Kranish joins us today to explain how McCarthy’s career is informing this moment.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
Republican Kevin McCarthy is on the verge of becoming the next speaker of the House. But how did a once-moderate Californian climb to the top of the GOP’s ranks and thrive in the Trump era? Michael Kranish joins us to explain.
Republican Kevin McCarthy wants to be the next speaker of the House, but first he’ll need to secure 218 votes, which constitutes a majority in the House. Despite winning a majority in the midterm elections, Republicans have felt deflated by an election cycle many hoped would be a “red wave,” and some are now saying they won’t endorse McCarthy’s bid for speaker.
But this isn’t the first time McCarthy has found himself on fragile footing within his own party. Once a moderate from California, McCarthy remade himself during the Trump administration into one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters – even supporting the president’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Political investigative reporter Michael Kranish joins us today to explain how McCarthy’s career is informing this moment.
The crypto world is in shock after FTX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, declared bankruptcy. We discuss what led to the company’s collapse and how its 30-year-old founder went from a philanthropic darling to disgraced CEO.