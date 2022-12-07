Who is Kevin McCarthy?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., departs after speak during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republican Kevin McCarthy wants to be the next speaker of the House, but first he’ll need to secure 218 votes, which constitutes a majority in the House. Despite winning a majority in the midterm elections, Republicans have felt deflated by an election cycle many hoped would be a “red wave,” and some are now saying they won’t endorse McCarthy’s bid for speaker.





But this isn’t the first time McCarthy has found himself on fragile footing within his own party. Once a moderate from California, McCarthy remade himself during the Trump administration into one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters – even supporting the president’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.





Political investigative reporter Michael Kranish joins us today to explain how McCarthy’s career is informing this moment.







