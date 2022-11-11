Facebook
Who should pay for climate disasters?
There’s a big, contentious question at the heart of this year’s COP27, the U.N. climate change conference: Should richer countries foot the bill when it comes to climate disasters?

Friday, November 11, 2022
Protesters demanding that rich countries pay reparations to poor countries affected by climate change march outside the COP27 climate conference on Friday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Thousands of government officials from all over the world have gathered in Egypt for the 27th annual U.N. climate change conference, which started this week. Amid a backdrop of protests — on climate change and the Egyptian government’s spotty human rights record — the focus is on the commitments each country made at last year's conference to curb their emissions. 


But there’s another debate brewing. Developing nations — the most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change — want financial support as they deal with the fallout. And they’re looking to wealthier nations, which have disproportionately emitted carbon into the atmosphere. Climate reporter Sarah Kaplan joins us to discuss how a potential “loss and damages” fund would work, and where we are on a changing global climate. 

